Producer Of Popular Nike, 'Dawn Saves Wildlife' Commercials From NJ Michael Downey Dies, 57

Downey and his wife Christen founded Hero Content, which produced commercials for Nike and Proctor and Gamble, like the popular "Dawn Saves Wildlife" commercials.

Downey assisted with charitable campaigns for Hackensack University Health Network, the PAL Wrestling Program and Family Promise of Bergen County, his obituary reads.

In 2012, "Roadie" starring Ron Eldard and Jill Hennessy was released to positive reviews after premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival. Downey also worked as a producer on three seasons of "Ray Donovan," according to his obituary.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Downey graduated from Fordham University and married Christen in 1995, his obituary reads. They had three children, Jedh, Sophie and Jackson, who survive him, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been established to support Downey's family. As of Tuesday, March 26, more than $104,000 has been raised.

The campaign remembers Downey affectionately as "Big Mike," who garnered admiration and respect at the global level.

"A self-made man, Michael tirelessly worked his way through Fordham University, demonstrating remarkable determination and perseverance. Despite facing the challenges of the freelance circuit, he excelled, renowned for his ability to deliver exceptional productions while staying within budget constraints," reads the campaign launched by Jedh Downey.

When he wasn't rooting on Philadelphia sports teams, Downey cheered on his children at their games and was an active member at the Presbyterian Church in Norwood, his obituary reads.

Aside from his wife and children, Downey is survived by his mother, Sally, sister, Regina, and dog, Ace. Funeral services were private.

