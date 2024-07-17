Mansion With Golf Course, Bowling Alley Breaks Sale Records For 2024 In New Jersey

The gated home at 4 Stone Tower Drive in Alpine, which sprawls across 22,782 square feet and sits on four acres of land within the Rio Vista section of the borough, sold for $16.7 million on Wednesday, July 17.

Designed by renowned architect James Paragano, the home's buyer was represented by James Pierce and Richard Orlando of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty-Tenafly. The seller was represented by Rosemarie Campi of SIR-Alpine.

The four-level property has eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. It had been listed at $19.995 million

Luxury amenities include a pool and cabana, bowling allies, tennis court, guest house, a putting green, a new Salerno kitchen, a home theater, a commercial generator, a gym, a wine room, his and hers offices, and a four-car and a two-car garage.

Records show the most expensive home sold in New Jersey prior to 4 Stone Tower was an $11.4 million property in Mataloking sold last May, and previously, a $10.3 million home in Avalon sold in April.

Click here for the complete listing of 4 Stone Tower Drive in Alpine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.