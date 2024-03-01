Ghost Gunman Who Killed Home Invader Released From Jail In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Kevin Lucero, 24, shot one of two people who reportedly forced their way into his Upper Deerfield home at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 19, New Jersey State Police said.

Lucero was charged with owning ghost guns and other weapons offenses, police said. A ghost gun is a firearm without a serial number.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae confirmed Lucero's release from jail.

Troopers responding to the home found one gunshot victim, Silvestre Marroquin, 31, of Bridgeton, dead, the prosecutor's office said.

The second home intruder, who has not been identified, fled before troopers arrived and remains a fugitive, authorities said.

A court-authorized search warrant of the residence and the vehicles on the property resulted in the seizure of three handguns, two of which were ghost guns, a large sum of cash, a butcher knife, and a cellular telephone, police said.

