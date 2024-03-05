'Look For My Soul In Your Next Life': New Milford Bus Crash Victim, 64, Succumbs To Injuries

Daybreak was still a good 20 minutes away when the NJ Transit bus hit Frank Bauer at the intersection of Madison Avenue and River Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Feb. 21.

Bauer suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and other major injuries, loved ones said. Doctors at Hackensack University Medical Center put him into an induced coma in a determined effort to save him.

The PSE&G veteran and grandfather died on Sunday, March 3.

Frank Richard Bauer III had "many talents and loved drawing and woodworking and was always solving a crossword puzzle. He especially enjoyed the beach life," his obituary says.

It was a measure of the man, loved ones said, that Frank gave his kidneys in order to save the lives of others.

He was, indeed, a selfless man, one who loved unconditionally, said Frank's partner, Lisa Catalano.

"I was lucky enough to hold his hand while they played music at our request," she wrote. "Our song came on, 'Faithfully,' by Journey and I sang it out loud to him.

"At the end of our song he passed away."

"I will love you forever & a day, handsome," she added, speaking directly to Frank. " Look for my soul in your next life & find me."

Visiting hours are scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. this Sunday, March 10, at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell.

Read the obituary here: Frank Richard Bauer III (Volk Leber FH)

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the NJ Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 or at NJSharingNetwork Donations

POSTSCRIPT: The bus driver received traffic summonses, authorities said, adding that there appeared to be no criminal wrongdoing.

New Milford Police Chief Brian Clancy urged pedestrians to wear bright colors, especially in the dark, "even when you're following all traffic laws. Visibility is really important for safety."

