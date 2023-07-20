Longtime Haledon DPW Worker, West Milford Volunteer Firefighter Roy Sconfienza Dies, 63

Sconfienza was a volunteer firefighter for Fire Company 6 for 30 years, and spent almost 40 years with the Borough of Haledon DPW.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra and his two daughters, Amanda and Jessica.

A fundraiser has been established to assist the family with memorial costs. As of Thursday, July 20, more than $3,500 has been raised.

Sconfienza was buried at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. To view the fundraiser, click here. To view his obituary, click here.

