West Milford Nurse's Photo Of Teary-Eyed Man Goes Viral

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Allison Swendsen's photo of a teary-eyed man at Morristown Medical Center has gone viral. Photo Credit: Allison Swendsen

A photo of a teary-eyed man holding a sign thanking Morristown Medical Center workers for saving his wife's life has gone viral.

Allison Swendsen, a registered nurse at the hospital, shared the photo on Wednesday.

"In triage the other day, I heard a knock on the window... this was what I saw- this man knew he couldn’t come in but wanted to show some gratitude," said Swendsen of West Milford.

"I asked through the window if I could snap a picture and he nodded, he had tears pouring down his face. I peeked out the door and asked him how his wife was, he said 'Great, she is going home today, you are all amazing.'"

The photo had more than 27,000 shares on Facbeook as of Thursday.

Swendsen doesn't know the man or his wife, "but through out the last 13 years as a nurse," she said, "I realized, this is why we do it -- times are tough but we make a difference."

