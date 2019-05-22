Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Wendy Williams' Son Arrested In West Orange: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Popular talk show host and longtime New Jersey resident Wendy Williams is estranged from her husband of more than 20 years.
Popular talk show host and longtime New Jersey resident Wendy Williams is estranged from her husband of more than 20 years. Video Credit: The Wendy Williams Show

The son of talk show host Wendy Williams was arrested in West Orange Tuesday following a physical altercation with his father, ET reported.

Kevin Hunter Jr. reportedly punched the elder Hunter in the face during a fight at a store, according to a source quoted by ET.

The case has been referred to family court.

The conflict is the latest chapter in Williams' personal life that has played out before millions over the last several weeks. She filed for divorce last month after a woman with whom Kevin Hunter Sr. was having an affair gave birth.

Williams and Hunter have been married for more than 20 years.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.