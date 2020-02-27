VIDEO: Edison Native Halsey Talks New Jersey Quirks On YouTube Series 'Hot Ones'

Contact Us
Halsey is a YouTube record–breaking, Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling singer-songwriter who just released her third studio album, Manic. She's also got the Manic World Tour, coming soon to a city near you. But how is she with spicy food? Video Credit: First We Feast

Vocalist and Edison native Halsey gave a shout out to the Garden State while putting her taste buds to the test on the popular YouTube series "Hot Ones."

In the series, produced by First We Feast and Complex Media, host Sean Evans pitches questions to celebrities while both eating a plate of increasingly-spicy chicken wings.

Halsey, twice nominated for a Grammy Award, talked New Jersey's quirks and legends.

“Probably the funniest thing about New Jersey is the way people say Italian foods," the singer said around the 15-minute mark.

“Like, if something ends with a vowel, you take the vowel off — ‘mozzarell-,’ ’prosciutt-,’ ‘calamar-.’”

Halsey later recalls her experience visiting the New Jersey Pine Barrens and the Gates of Hell in Clifton.

"That’s where the Jersey Devil lives," the singer said of the Pine Barrens while choking down one of the spicer wings, before joking that many urban legends of New Jersey are perpetuated by sheer boredom.

"All of us are bored," she said, "because everyone we know lives somewhere cooler, like Philly or New York."

Other New Jersey natives who have appeared on "Hot Ones" include the Jonas Brothers, who gave Clifton locale Rutt's Hutt a shoutout, and Bon Appetite Chef Brad Leone , who talked fatalities at Sussex County's Action Park.

View Halsey’s full appearance on Hot Ones here.

