This Woman From Jersey City Is The New Jeopardy! Champ. Who Is ....

Paul Milo
Elise Nussbaum
Elise Nussbaum Photo Credit: Jeopardy!

A financial planner from Jersey City crushed it on the high-brow quiz show Jeopardy! Wednesday night, defeating the returning champ with a $34,600 haul.

Elise Nussbaum beat out the winner from Tuesday, a New Hampshire medical student, and her fellow newcomer to the show, an engineer from Boston.

When she squares off against challengers Ryan Carmichael, of Queens, N.Y., and Miami resident Darrin Hall Thursday, it seems likely many Jersey City residents will be tuning in to cheer on their hometown gal.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WABC 7.

