Restaurant Owner Shuts Montclair, North Arlington Eateries

A North Jersey restaurateur is closing eateries in Montclair and North Arlington.

Juan Placencia closed Somos in North Arlington and Costanera in Montclair will shutter in late February, NorthJersey.com reports.

Placencia had transformed the 6,000 square foot North Arlington space into an event venue -- opening its doors in 2018.

The upcoming closing of Costanera has led to the family’s "consensus" to get out of the restaurant business.

Placencia’s wife, who also helped out at the restaurants, will return to school and study cosmetology, the article says.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

