Reporter Drove 1,200 Miles For Best Southern BBQ In New Jersey, Here's What He Found

Barbecue has never been New Jersey's forte.

That didn't stop an NJ.com reporter from trekking 1,200 miles to find the best southern BBQ spots, though.

Peter Genovese compiled a list of the top 31 barbecue spots in New Jersey, with several of them in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union counties.

Those are:

Bobcats Texas BBQ, Ramsey -- the owner is a Texas native. Try the brisket or pulled pork sandwiches.

Red White & Que, Kearny -- Try the brisket sandwich.

Big Papa Smoke'm, Bogota/food trucks -- Try the ribs with sauce on the side.

Kimchi Smoke, Westwood -- Try the redneck tacos and Korean slaw.

Fink's BBQ Smokehouse, Dumont -- Try the creative specials like flying pig gumbo and wild boar chili.

Texas Smoke BBQ, Jefferson -- Try the pulled pork with sauce on the side.

Daddy Matty's BBQ, Madison -- This dad took his backyard BBQ to a storefront. Try the ribs and German potato salad.

Click here for the full list from NJ.com.

