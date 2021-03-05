North Jersey Man Found Dead In Creek Was School Psychologist With 'Compassion For All People’

Friends and family members of Craig Czarnecki, who was reported missing and recently found dead in a Burlington County creek, are remembering the 53-year-old school psychologist as a gifted scholar with a "deep level of genuine compassion for all people."

Craig Andrew Czarnecki’s body was found in Crosswicks Creek in Bordentown Township April 24 after he was reported missing in February, state police said.

Born in Queens, Czarnecki had lived in Frenchtown for the past decade, his memorial says.

Czarnecki graduated from Holy Cross High School in Queens before earning his BA from Loyola College in Maryland and getting accepted to a MA-Ph.D. program at Hofstra University in child and school psychology, where he later graduated with honors, according to his obituary.

Czarnecki worked for 30 years as a school psychologist and administrator for the New York City Board of Education.

“He was well respected by his colleagues and students alike and was relishing his role and experience in mentoring the next generation of those caring for children,” reads his obituary.

“His work was not work, but rather a true passion whose foundation was cemented in genuine compassion for all people.”

Outside of work, Czarnecki was known for his never-ending wit and one-of-a-kind personality. A jack of all trades, the Hunterdon County man was a skilled carpenter and photographer.

“A gifted scholar and academic, his empathetic nature allowed him to connect with virtually anyone,” his memorial says.

“Very spiritual, he loved living in Frenchtown where he could appreciate the natural beauty and energy all around him.”

Czarnecki is survived by his wife, Maria Ann Czarnecki; as well as numerous close friends and extended family members.

Donations in Czarnecki’s memory can be made to the Animal Welfare Institute (900 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20003).

