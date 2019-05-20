Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Michael Gandolfini Spotted In Bloomfield For 'Many Saints' Filming

Paul Milo
Actor Michael Gandolfini (in striped shirt) on location for "The Many Saints of Newark" in Bloomfield Monday. Photo Credit: Photos by Maria Probst /For Daily Voice
One of the vintage cars on location for the "Saints" filming Monday in Bloomfield. Photo Credit: Maria Probst/For Daily Voice
Another shot of Broad Street in Bloomfield Monday. Photo Credit: Maria Probst

A stretch of Bloomfield's Broad Street offered up a blast from the past Monday -- in more ways than one.

Vintage, 1960s signage, cars and a green commuter bus painted old-style green lined the street near Holsten's, the township's famous ice cream shop known to Sopranos fans the world over as the place where the show's famous last scene, a jump cut to black, was filmed more than a decade ago.

Film crews were back at the eatery for filming of The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to the HBO series about a North Jersey crime family and its medicated boss Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.

Also back at the scene was "Tony Soprano," albeit a younger version, played by Gandolfini's own son Michael. Gandolfini was seen repeatedly by onlookers along the street Monday.

"Saints" has filmed in a number of locations already in recent weeks, including in Newark.

