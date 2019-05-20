Michael Gandolfini Spotted In Bloomfield For 'Many Saints' Filming

A stretch of Bloomfield's Broad Street offered up a blast from the past Monday -- in more ways than one.

Vintage, 1960s signage, cars and a green commuter bus painted old-style green lined the street near Holsten's, the township's famous ice cream shop known to Sopranos fans the world over as the place where the show's famous last scene, a jump cut to black, was filmed more than a decade ago.

Film crews were back at the eatery for filming of The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to the HBO series about a North Jersey crime family and its medicated boss Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.

Also back at the scene was "Tony Soprano," albeit a younger version, played by Gandolfini's own son Michael. Gandolfini was seen repeatedly by onlookers along the street Monday.

"Saints" has filmed in a number of locations already in recent weeks, including in Newark.

