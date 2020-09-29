Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Livingston Resident Elected 75th International President Of Jewish Fraternity AEPi

Cecilia Levine
Jason A. Oshins, of Livingston
Jason A. Oshins, of Livingston Photo Credit: Contributed

A Livingston resident has been elected the 7th Supreme Master of the world's leading Jewish college fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi).

Jason A. Oshins was elected earlier this year at the fraternity's 107th convention.

“Jason is the perfect person to lead our organization at this critical time in our history,” said AEPi’s CEO, Jim Fleischer. “Now more than ever, we need his intelligence and fierce commitment to our mission to develop the future leaders of the world’s Jewish communities.”

Oshins, a 1987 graduate of Union College in Schenectady, NY, and a 1991 graduate of New York Law, is an attorney in private practice in the New York and New Jersey area. 

He is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States, is a former president of the Union College Alumni Association and former Trustee of the College of more than a decade.

Oshins lives in Livingston with his wife, Alice, and two children, Jake and Rachel. He is a congregant at Temple Beth Shalom in and a benefactor of the Chabad of Union College. 

He is a longtime supporter of JNF and a member of the Council of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations.

