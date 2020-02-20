27th Annual Polar Bear Plunge Approaches In Seaside Heights

It's supposed to be sunny this Saturday, but the temperature could hover around freezing -- just in time for the 27th Annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights.

Nearly 7,500 plungers have registered, pledging to raise about $2 million for Special Olympics New Jersey.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the plunge taking place at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s plunge will take place on the beach between Blaine Avenue and Sumner Avenue, directly in front of Spicy Cantina.

Street closures in the area will be in effect until early afternoon.

At 1 p.m., all those who have raised the plunge minimum of $100 will make their way into the Atlantic Ocean, where the water temperature is expected to be in the mid-30s and the air temperature is forecast to be in the mid-40s.

As of Thursday, the highest individual fundraiser is Mike Laverty, who has raised $25,978.

The largest fundraising team, consisting of nearly 300 Wawa associates, friends and family, has raised over $26,000.

The highest fundraising team is the Little Silver Crocs, led by team captain Mike Laverty, who have raised over $83,743 and still counting. Assuming the team continues its fundraising efforts at this pace, this will be the 17th year in a row that the Little Silver Crocs will earn the highest team fundraiser title.

The Seaside Plunge is organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey, the largest grass-roots fundraising organization for Special Olympics New Jersey.

Walk-up Plunge registrants are welcome and encouraged to arrive early due to the heavy traffic. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk-up registration fee is $125.

Spectators also are also welcome, and parking will be available.

Wawa, the official coffee partner of the Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside, will be onsite with their mobile truck and 90 volunteers to provide free coffee and hot chocolate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.