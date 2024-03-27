Overcast 50°

Hoboken Man Charged With Murder In McGinley Square Triple Shooting

UPDATE: A Hoboken man was charged with murder and aggravated assault in a triple shooting in Jersey City earlier this month.

Investigators at the scene of the March 9 homicide on Jordan Avenue off Mercer Street near McGinley Square in Jersey City.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Authorities confirmed on Wednesday, March 27, that Joseph Del Valle, 36, was arrested by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit the day before.

He remained held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility along with a second accused gunman, Francisco Salcedo, 42, of Jersey City, they said.

City resident Christoph Terrero Marte, 33, was gunned down on Jordan Avenue off Mercer Street near McGinley Square shortly before 6:30 a.m. March 9, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

It was Jersey City’s first homicide of 2024.

Marte and two other wounded men were taken by private vehicles to the nearby Jersey City Medical Center, she said.

Detectives placed no fewer than 18 yellow evidence markers where cartridge casings, blood spatter and bullet holes were found.

Marte was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m., Suarez said.

The other victims – one, 28, from Union City and the other, 31, from Jersey City – were treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the prosecutor said.

In addition to murder and aggravated assault, Del Valle was also charged with multiple weapons offenses, as was Salcedo, she said.

