Overcast 49°

SHARE

Seen IT? Distinctive Jeep Flees Crash With Pedestrian, 63, In Leonia

The driver of a distinctive yellow Jeep kept going after hitting a 63-year-old pedestrian in downtown Leonia, authorities said.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find the distinctive yellow Jeep Wrangler with the black top is asked to contact Leonia police at (201) 944-0800 or tips@leonianj.gov. Your confidentiality will be protected.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find the distinctive yellow Jeep Wrangler with the black top is asked to contact Leonia police at (201) 944-0800 or tips@leonianj.gov. Your confidentiality will be protected.

 Photo Credit: LEONIA PD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The westbound two-door Wrangler with a black top hit the victim as she crossed Hillside Avenue at Broad Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 5, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

The Jeep kept going toward Teaneck, the chief said.

"The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene," Tamagny said.

ANYONE who sees the vehicle or knows where to find it is asked to contact Leonia police at (201) 944-0800 or tips@leonianj.gov. Your confidentiality will be protected.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE