Fair and Windy 48°

SHARE

50 MPH Winds Will Last All Day, Bad News For Thousands Of NJ Residents Already Without Power

Wind gusts nearing 50 miles per hour left thousands of New Jersey residents without power Monday, March 11.

Peak wind gusts up to 50 mph for most of New Jersey.

Peak wind gusts up to 50 mph for most of New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to die down in the evening with a wind advisory in effect until 11 p.m.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50.

The following areas did not have power as of 9:20 a.m.

JCP&L:

  • Monmouth County: 687 customers without power mostly in Colts Neck, Holmdel and Middletown.
  • Sussex County: 1,648 mostly in Stillwater.
  • Warren County: 622 without power mostly in Blairstown and Hardwick

PSE&G:

Essex County: 362 mostly in Orange and East Orange

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE