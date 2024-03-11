50 MPH Winds Will Last All Day, Bad News For Thousands Of NJ Residents Already Without Power

According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to die down in the evening with a wind advisory in effect until 11 p.m.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50.
The following areas did not have power as of 9:20 a.m.
JCP&L:
- Monmouth County: 687 customers without power mostly in Colts Neck, Holmdel and Middletown.
- Sussex County: 1,648 mostly in Stillwater.
- Warren County: 622 without power mostly in Blairstown and Hardwick
PSE&G:
Essex County: 362 mostly in Orange and East Orange
