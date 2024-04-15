Heroes: Detectives Revive Man Who Collapsed At Hudson Prosecutor’s Office

Prosecutor’s Detectives Stephen King and Salvatore Benanti, and Jersey City Police Detective Scott Rogers found the man without a pulse in the sixth-floor lobby of the Hudson County Administration Building.

Prosecutor’s Detectives Risheem Whitten, Kristen Mikulak and Daniel Bellini “quickly joined their colleagues to provide immediate, life-saving medical assistance,” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim regained a pulse within minutes and was taken by EMS to Jersey City Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

“In medical emergencies, such as this, mere seconds can determine the outcome of the situation,” Suarez said.

“Each of these detectives demonstrated professionalism and utilized their training to ensure this individual received necessary and life-saving treatment,” she said. “I am immensely proud of their quick response and thank our Detectives for answering the call to service.”

