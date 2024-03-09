Haledon PD Charges Wanted Passaic Man With Stabbing, Choking Woman

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a serious stab wound in her foot, as well as choke marks, after police responding to a call found her, authorities said.

The Haledon Police Investigative and Special Services Bureau then went to work, Deputy Police Chief George Guzman Jr. said.

With help from the Passaic County sheriff’s forensic unit, the investigators identified Joseph Hernandez, 24.

With help from the Passaic police gang unit and Clifton detectives, they nabbed him in Clifton.

The initial response was led by Corporal Andrea Boos, Guzman said. Detective Corporal Semir Celoski spearheaded the investigation, he added.

Hernandez was charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint and weapons offenses, among other counts, before ending up in the Bergen County Jail.

Jail records show he was released the following day.

