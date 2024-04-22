SEE Anything? Pre-Dawn Hackensack Carjacking Reported By NY Driver

The 43-year-old driver told police four male robbers "forcefully took several belongings" with his 2018 Land Rover, outside the South River Street convenience store across from the ShopRite plaza around 4:30 a.m. April 22, said Capt. Michael Batista, the officer in charge of the department.

No injuries were reported, the captain said. Nor were any detailed descriptions provided.

City detectives were seeking clues from area surveillance video.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that can help them can contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for useful information.

Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

