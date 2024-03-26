Overcast 41°

Hackensack Grade School Custodian, 76, Charged With Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl

A 76-year-old custodian at a grade school in Hackensack was charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Phillip Porter

Phillip A. Porter of Hackensack is accused of rubbing the child’s breasts and vagina and putting his penis in her mouth, according to a complaint filed in Superior Court.

Special Victims Unit detectives arrested Porter on Monday, March 25, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

Porter is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 165-pound Porter, formerly of Teaneck, has worked as a custodian at the K-4 Fanny Meyer Hillers School.

He was renewed last May through the end of the current school year at a salary of $79,866, according to Hackensack Board of Education meeting minutes.

