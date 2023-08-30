Gotcha! Just-Released Repeat Offender Pinched For Porch Pirating In Franklin Lakes

Officers responding to a call of a trespasser at a Franklin Lakes Road residence grabbed Salvatore Cardinale, 47, of Hackensack on Mulberry Way shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

Cardinale, who already had an outstanding warrant from the borough of Middlesex, had only just been released from the Bergen County Jail the day before after being arrested for shoplifting in Paramus over the weekend, records show.

Franklin Lakes police charged him with three counts each of theft and criminal mischief and sent him back to the county lockup to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

