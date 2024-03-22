Gotcha! Fugitive, 77, In 1997 Passaic Stabbing Captured After 26½ Years On Run

Then he slipped up.

The city resident was arrested without incident late Tuesday afternoon, March 19, after authorities got a tip that he was back in town, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman announced Friday.

Siri remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

Witnesses at the time said the unidentified victim was stabbed below the heart and in his stomach at a Henry Street apartment on Sept. 4, 1997 after allegedly harassing Siri’s two daughters, who were both under 10 years old at the time.

