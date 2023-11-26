Funeral Service Scheduled For William Hennecke, 32, Of Fair Lawn

Hennecke was graduated from Fair Lawn High School and Bergen County Tech, where he studied carpentry, his obituary says. He went on to work as an irrigation technician for Garden State Irrigation and Lighting.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing in local lakes and rivers and riding dirt bikes with family and friends.

Hennecke died in a tragic Thanksgiving Day accident.

Police said he was driving his 2002 Boxter convertible when it veered off southbound Route 208 and into a utility pole just past Maple Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23.

Hennecke is survived by his parents Hans and Eileen. He also leaves behind his sisters: Maureen Flax and her husband Andrew and Kasey Miletti-Moore and her husband Matthew, as well as his niece, Aubrey, nephews Brayden and Zachary and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visiting hours are scheduled from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Vander Plaat Colonial Home at 13-31 Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by interment in George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road in Paramus.

