Found! Authorities Confirm End Of Search For Missing Woman In Ringwood State Park

And that's all they said.

They didn't share where, when or how they found Carol Heimbach of Wayne, nor what type of physical condition she was in.

Heimback, who reportedly works as a guide at the Laurelwood Arboretum in Wayne, reportedly went on a hike near Skylands Manor sometime Sunday afternoon, March 3.

The park remained closed on Monday as State Park police combed the area on the ground and in the air. They continued to add resources -- quads, dirt bikes and canines, among them.

Then came word from Ridgewood police shortly after 1:30 p.m.

