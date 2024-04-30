Former Moody's Lawyer From NJ Admits Ducking Taxes On $54M Worth Of Income

John Goggins, 63, of Chatham, "earned the money from wages, restricted stock awards, the exercise of annual nonqualified stock options, interest, dividends, and gains from stock sales," said U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger.

"Goggins failed to file federal income tax returns for those years," Sellinger said.Goggins had been a senior vice-president and general counsel with Moody's, which rates the creditworthiness of state and local government bonds, after serving as counsel at Dow Jones.Rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial, he took a deal from the government.

Goggins retired last September after 24 years with the company, then pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark last week to willfully failing to file federal income tax returns for the four years.

U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa scheduled sentencing for Sept. 6, 2024. Under the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors apparently are going to seek a year in prison.

Sellinger credited members of IRS-Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae D. Gray of his Economic Crimes Unit in Newark and Trial Attorney Kenneth Vert of the U.S. Department of Justice's Tax Division.

