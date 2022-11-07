'Jersey Shore' Stars Throwing Parties At These NJ Nightclubs

The most infamous members of MTV's "Jersey Shore" are back to party with fans as they prepare to host several events at some of New Jersey's popular nightclubs.

Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and DJ Pauly D want to party with you.

Guadagnino, 34, will kick off the season hosting an event at Headliner in Neptune on Saturday, July 16.

Angelina Pivarnick, 36, will follow down in Atlantic City, hosting a Summer Saturdays party at Kiss Kiss nightclub on Saturday, July 23.

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio Jr., 42, has recently been touring nightclubs across the nation will close out the July Jersey Shore cast party season by making his annual stop at Headliner on Saturday, July 30.

To check out a chance to see Vinny or Pauly D, visit www.headlineroasis.com for tickets or more information.

Those interested in heading down to Atlantic City to party with Angelina can visit www.kisskissnightclub.com for tickets or more information.

