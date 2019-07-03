Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Events

Don't Miss These July 4th Fireworks Spectaculars In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Here's where you can see fireworks in Bergen County on the Fourth of July.
Here's where you can see fireworks in Bergen County on the Fourth of July. Photo Credit: File photo

The Fourth of July would not be complete without fireworks. Here is a complete list of them in Bergen County. Click the hyperlinks for complete celebration schedules.

Allendale, Thursday, July 4: Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. Fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. Rain date July 6.

Hackensack, Thursday, July 4: Inferno Band performing 7:15 in Foshini Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Maywood, Wednesday, July 3 : Entertainment by Jumpin’ Dragons begins at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Oradell, Wednesday, July 3 : Fireworks begin at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Field. Rain date July 6.

Paramus, July 4: Parade begins 9 a.m. at intersection of Century Road and Farview Avenue. Fireworks start at 6 p.m. July 7 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex.

Ridgewood, Thursday, July 4: Parade begins 10 a.m. at South Monroe Street and Godwin Avenue rain or shine. Gates open for celebration and fireworks 6 p.m. at Veteran's Field.

Saddle Brook, Wednesday, July 3: Begins 7 p.m. at Otto Pehle Park on Saddle River Road.

Teaneck, Thursday, July 4: Celebrate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Votee Park. Face painters, clowns, balloonists, inflatables, pony rides, music, games, fire truck tours, police vehicles, food and more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.