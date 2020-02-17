Don't Miss These Celebs Coming To Ridgewood Book Store

From professional athletes and bestselling authors to actors, politicians and even psychics, a myriad of celebrity speakers have been scheduled for signings and discussions at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood this spring.

One of the guests is Watchung native Laura Prepon, who got her start on "That 70's Show" and recently rose to fame on Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black."

The former Major League infielder, brother of Cal Ripken Jr. and current MLB Network analyst will sign his new book, "State of Play." Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, March 11: New York Times Bestselling Author and Ambassador of Best Friends Animal Society and ASPCA, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (In Conversation with Daphne Oz) will sign her new book, "The Gift of Forgiveness."

Christina Ansteht, April 13: The Star of HGTV's Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast will sign her new book, "The Wellness Remodel."

Bookends : 211 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, (201)-445-0726

