DWI Fairview Driver Severely Injures Elderly Couple In Wrong-Way North Bergen Crash: Prosecutor

Steven Reyes, 45, was headed north in the southbound lanes when his Ford SUV rammed a Hyundai containing the man and woman after hitting a Volkswagen at 85th Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The couple were both extricated by township firefighters and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what the prosecutor said were life-threatening injuries.

They remained in stable condition, she said late Friday afternoon.

The Volkswagen driver apparently wasn’t injured.

Nor, apparently, was Reyes, whom the prosecutor said was arrested by North Bergen police and charged with DWI.

More charges are likely amid a joint investigation by detectives from Suarez’s office and North Bergen police.

The vehicles were removed via flatbed tow trucks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.