Driver Seized After Sunday Morning Crash Splits Utility Pole In Ridgewood

The uninjured driver was brought to Glen Rock police headquarters for a blood-alcohol test and then to village headquarters after the Acura RLX slammed into the pole on North Van Dien Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. March 3.

A flatbed tow truck removed the sedan.

PSE&G and Verizon were summoned to tend to the damaged pole and equipment.

Members of Ridgewood Emergency Services assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.