Driver Seized After Sunday Morning Crash Splits Utility Pole In Ridgewood

A driver was taken after custody following a Sunday morning crash that snapped a utility pole in Ridgewood, causing scattered power and communications outages in the area.

Police took the uninjured driver into custody after the Acura RLX slammed into the pole on North Van Dien Avenue in Ridgewood shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 3.

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE / BCJ / CFG
Jerry DeMarco
The uninjured driver was brought to Glen Rock police headquarters for a blood-alcohol test and then to village headquarters after the Acura RLX slammed into the pole on North Van Dien Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. March 3.

A flatbed tow truck removed the sedan.

PSE&G and Verizon were summoned to tend to the damaged pole and equipment.

Members of Ridgewood Emergency Services assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

