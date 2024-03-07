'Deeply Offensive:' 30 Dwight-Englewood 7th Graders Were On Racist Text Chain, Admin Says

In a letter sent to parents, Jeremy Gregersen, the head of school, said the texts contained highly-charged language and anti-Black, racist memes.

"My stomach dropped even further as I found that my son was included in the text chain," Gregersen said.

Gregersen said the boys on the text chain have various degrees of culpability. Some simply said nothing, others laughed and egged it on while others posted offensive comments and memes, Gregersen said.

Since his son was involved, Gregersen said he has recused himself from the investigation, and outside counsel has been involved.

"Dwight-Englewood is no place for hateful or biased language," Gregersen said. "The middle school team has issued consequences to students that serve to underscore those values."

The head of school said he was disappointed in his son's actions and that his son wants to apologize and make amends for his role in the text chain. Gregersen did not say how involved his son was with the text chain.

"We have reaffirmed that the material in the text chain is not in accordance with the values that our family stands for," Gregersen said. "I’m certain is the case with the other families involved. We have made clear that we as parents–and by extension our family as a whole–stand in solidarity with the school, its core values, and its mission."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.