Death Of NJ Transit Police Officer Brendan Burke Leaves Loved Ones Reeling

Burke, a Bayonne resident and New Jersey Transit police officer, died on Saturday, April 15.

"His warm and big-hearted personality was not only an asset to us but to the general public as well," NJ Transit PBA 304 wrote on a GoFundMe page that had raised $27,275 as of Monday, April 24.

"Brendan's love for life was displayed in how he adored his family. His passion as a husband and father was second to none. Brendan embraced every friendship with passion and love.

"He was proud of who he was, and where he came from and never forgot the people who helped along the way."

He was married to Judeth and was the father of Paige, Jane and Evan. He is also survived by numerous family members and friends, his obituary reads.

Burke was born and raised in Bayonne and graduated from St. Peter's Prep High School, before getting a degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University in 1999, his obituary reads.

After college, he joined the New Jersey Transit police department, where he served for 21 years.

Burke's friends remembered him as someone who touched so many lives.

A funeral was held on Friday, April 21 at St. Andrew's Church in Bayonne. A cause of death was not made public.

