Another New Jersey Friendly's restaurant has closed its doors.

A sign hung in the door of the Marlton location on Route 70 W. — which opened in 1983 — announcing the closure Monday, Aug. 15, as first reported by NJ Advance Media.

New Jersey is home to 18 of the chain's 125 locations in America. The Voorhees location is temporarily closed.

