Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's Has New Tenant

A Bergen County space long home to a now-closed Charlie Brown's restaurant will soon have a new tenant.

Oak House Grill, owned by the same restaurateurs behind Fire & Oak with locations in Montvale and Jersey City, will soon be coming to 2 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, as reported in January by NorthJersey.com.

The former Charlie Brown's will be fully renovated for Oak House Grill, which will feature primarily American cuisine and steaks but will also offer seafood selections and sushi, the outlet said.

While there is no word yet on an opening date, BoozyBurbs says it will be coming soon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.