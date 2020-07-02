Contact Us
Mayor Who Passed Out Pantless At Party Needs Alcohol Evaluation, Counseling, Council Says
Sears Closing Livingston, New Brunswick Stores

Cecilia Levine
Sears is closing stores in Livingston and New Brunswick, a company spokesperson said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Liquidation sales are planned for a pair of Sears stores closing soon.

The Sears stores at the Livingston Mall and on Route 1 in New Brunswick are expected to close mid-April, a company spokesperson said.

"After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears stores in Livingston and New Brunswick," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We encourage customers to continue shopping on Sears.com for all their product needs."

