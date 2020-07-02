Sears Closing Livingston, New Brunswick Stores

Liquidation sales are planned for a pair of Sears stores closing soon.

The Sears stores at the Livingston Mall and on Route 1 in New Brunswick are expected to close mid-April, a company spokesperson said.

"After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears stores in Livingston and New Brunswick," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We encourage customers to continue shopping on Sears.com for all their product needs."

