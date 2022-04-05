Popular Mexican Restaurant Expands Further Into North Jersey

A popular Mexican restaurant is continuing to expand further into North Jersey with the opening of its fifth location.

La Fortaleza — well-known for its fresh ingredients, signature cocktails, and self-described “authentic Mexican gastronomy,” is opening its doors on Route 46 in Lodi at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the restaurant announced on social media.

Originally launched in Passaic in 2001, La Fortaleza expanded to Garfield in 2011 before opening its largest location in Clifton in 2019, its website says.

The brand then launched in Carlstadt before setting its sights on Lodi.

La Fortaleza's goal is to serve as a "place of remembrance to Mexican's away from home and a place of cultural exploration for the world at large," according to its website.

In addition to delicious and authentic eats, the restaurant is known for its entertaining karaoke and mariachi nights on the weekends.

Follow La Fortaleza on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. Fans can also follow its secondary Instagram page to keep up with news about the Lodi store.

La Fortaleza, 10 Rt. 46, Lodi, NJ 07644

