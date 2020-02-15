LOOK INSIDE: Krispy Kreme Opening Early March In Bergen County

Krispy Kreme will be opening next month in Bergen County.

After two company representative told Daily Voice the new East Rutherford store on Route 17 south would open Feb. 4, we had to see for ourselves if it would be ready.

Well, it won't be open on Feb. 4. However, the store will be open in early March, for sure.

Signage recently went up at the shop, which is replacing the former bank space near the entrance of the Liberty Commons shopping center.

Krispy Kreme is opening a new location in East Rutherford this month. Cecilia Levine

The counter where customers will order at the new Krispy Kreme store. Cecilia Levine

Inside the new Krispy Kreme store. Cecilia Levine

The shop will make doughnuts on-site and have a drive-thru.

