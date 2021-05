An Italian restaurant that formerly operated out of two different Bergen County locations is coming to Wyckoff.

La Cambusa is set to take over the space formerly occupied by The Plum and Pear -- which closed in 2018, according to its Facebook page.

La Cambusa at times operated out of spaces in Garfield and Ridgewood, and is hoping for a May opening.

Please submit resumes to info@cambusanj.com with the position you are applying for in the subject header. Working experience is required for all positions. Posted by La Cambusa on Sunday, April 25, 2021

La Cambusa, 393 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff

