Ramsey's Olive Garden has shut its doors.

The Route 17 southbound restaurant closed earlier this month after 15 years, following in the footsteps of the Livingston location -- which shuttered in late August.

Several other Olive Gardens remain open in the area: Wayne, Paramus and Secaucus, to name a few.

No word yet on what's replacing the Italian eatery.

