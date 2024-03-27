Fog/Mist 48°

Bomb Scare At Glen Rock Schools Traced To Franklin Lakes Boy, 13

A voicemail bomb threat left with the Glen Rock Board of Education was traced to a 13-year-old boy from Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

“At no time was there any evidence to support the idea that any school facility could have been compromised."

The caller claimed there was a bomb in a school but didn’t say which one, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“The message, which appeared to be from a child, was more than 12 hours old when discovered, and staff had observed nothing suspicious at any of the borough’s schools,” the chief said.

“At no time was there any evidence to support the idea that any school facility could have been compromised,” he added.

Police Sgt. Greg Carter and Detective Sgt. Jim Calaski huddled with detectives at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and quickly identified the caller.

The youngster “did not have the means to enter or create any hazard within the Glen Rock public schools,” Ackermann said.

Glen Rock and Franklin Lakes interviewed the boy in the presence of a parent, the chief said.

“It was confirmed that the child had made the call as a prank,” he said.

The matter was referred to his juvenile officer, Ackermann said.

