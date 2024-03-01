Abused, Neglected Dog Found In Fetid Basement Cage, Three Teaneck Family Members Charged

Robert Claire, Christopher Claire, and Yvonne Claire were all charged with animal cruelty after a tipster led police to the Hamilton Road home, Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

Robert Claire, 40, refused officers’ commands, obstructing their initial efforts, the chief said.

A member of Bergen County Animal Control had to carry the Bull Terrier to a vehicle after lifting her out of a cardboard box in the crate, McGurr noted.

She was taken to the emergency room at the Bergen County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center in Teterboro, he said.

Robert Claire, Christopher Claire, 36, and Yvonne Claire were all charged with animal cruelty through torment or torture and animal cruelty by denying necessary care.

Robert Claire also was charged with obstruction.

All three were released pending a court hearing.

Township detectives and the department's humane law enforcement officer investigated the case and obtained a search warrant for last week’s rescue.

