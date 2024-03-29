9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Car Set Ablaze By Dad At New Jersey High School: Prosecutor

Manuel Rivera had left an Eisenhower Drive home in Sayreville with his 9-year-old son just before firefighters received reports of a fire near Sayreville High School on Washington Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

At the high school, firefighters found Rivera alive but burned and with some type of self-inflicted wound around 10:45 p.m., Ciccone said alongside Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker.

They also found a vehicle that had been doused with gasoline and set on fire. Inside of it was the body of a child.

Police said the initial call at Eisenhower Drive was a domestic dispute, where a female said Rivera had fled with his son, according to Plumacker and Ciccone.

Rivera was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and is facing charges of second-degree Aggravated Arson.

Additional charges are pending the autopsy report from the Middlesex County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Michael Pirigyi of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

