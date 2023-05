Some Bergen County residents reported being woken up by a 2.2 magnitude earthquake overnight.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the minor quake originated near the border of Hastings-on-Hudson and Yonkers, NY, but could be felt in a several-mile radius just after 1:50 a.m. Friday, May 19.

New Jerseyans shared their experiences on Twitter.

