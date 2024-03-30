200 United Passengers Evaluated After Newark-Bound Flight Diverts To NY: Officials

Nearly 200 passengers were evaluated, with some taken to local hospitals, when United Airlines Flight 85 from Tel Aviv landed at the New Windsor Airport at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday, March 29, according to the FAA and Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus.

While Neuhaus said the flight was diverted due to high winds and turbulence, the FAA said the crew reported a passenger with a medical emergency.

"The Stewart Air National Guard Fire Department and Emergency Services, along with Port Authority, County and local municipal first responders assessed the condition of approximately 200 passengers," Neuhaus said.

"Some were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and the rest were transported back to Newark Airport."

The FAA is investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.