14 Years Later: Accused Child Porn Collector From New Milford Busted Again

State Parole Board officers tipped off local authorities after taking Brian Driscoll, 36, into custody this past January, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A court-approved search of Driscoll’s electronic devices by members of the prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit found that he'd “viewed, downloaded, and/or possessed a total of 1,102 items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Musella said.

The detectives arrested Driscoll on Wednesday, March 27, he said.

County investigators had been at the family home on Monmouth Avenue off Cypress Street in April 2010 when they first arrested Driscoll on child pornography charges. They also busted his father after reportedly finding pot during their warranted search.

The younger Driscoll was released from the Bergen County Jail on $50,000 bail secured by the home less than 24 hours after his 2010 arrest, jail records show.

This time, however, he remained jailed on Saturday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

