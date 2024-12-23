Wrong-Way Driver Killed, Two Teens Seriously Injured On Route 304: Police (Update)

At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Route 304 and Second Street. Preliminary investigations revealed that a 35-year-old man from Ohio, driving a 2010 black Hyundai sedan, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with a 2013 silver BMW. The BMW was occupied by an 18-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger, police said.

The force of the collision propelled the Hyundai into the center median while the BMW veered onto the shoulder of the southbound lanes. Emergency responders from the New City Fire Department worked tirelessly to extricate all three individuals from the mangled vehicles. Clarkstown Police, New City Ambulance, Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps, and Rockland Paramedics provided immediate medical assistance.

The two teens in the BMW were rushed to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries. Tragically, the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The Clarkstown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is actively working to determine the cause of the crash. Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the accident or has additional information to contact the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5800.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families involved during this incredibly difficult time, especially as they face this tragic event during the holiday season," police said in a statement.

