Who Is Livvy Dunne? Bergen County Gymnast $1,000 Clue On 'Jeopardy!'

Dunne, who was raised in Hillsdale, was a clue on the Wednesday, May 15 episode of "Jeopardy!" The $1,000 "answer" was:

This LSU gymnast claims the title of most followed NCAA athlete on social media.

Will Stewart, a political organizer from Nashville, buzzed in and guessed: Who is Livvy?

Host Ken Jennibgs asked him to be more specific and he correctly answered, "Who is Livvy Dunne?"

Last fall, Dunne was on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated, which highlights the money college athletes are making thanks to NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals.

According to Sports Illustrated, Dunne is the third biggest NIL earner in the country behind the children of LeBron James and Deion Sanders. She has also been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Dunne, who has made millions off her TikTok videos, has four million followers on Instagram.

Knowing who Dunne was was not enough to help Stewart win the game. He finished in second place after winning three games.

