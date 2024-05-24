Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen In Elmwood Park Brought Back To Bergen From The Bronx

Jorge Sanchez, 38, became the target of an investigation following an allegation from the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency late last month that he abused a victim between her 13th and 16th birthdays, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit subsequently found that Sanchez penetrated the victim's vagina with his mouth and his hand between May 2020 and April 2021, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack said.

They obtained an arrest warrant charging Sanchez with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

With help from the NYPD, the detectives seized Sanchez in the Bronx on May 10, Musella said.

He remained held at Rikers Island until Thursday, May 23, when he was extradited to New Jersey and brought to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Records show he remains there today.

